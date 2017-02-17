Christchurch fires: Donations pour in for dead pilot Steve Askin's family

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Steve Askin's family have been flooded with donations following the helicopter pilot and war hero's tragic death on Tuesday.

Askin, 38, was helping fight a massive fire in Christchurch's Port Hills when the chopper he was in crashed near Sugarloaf.

He died at the scene, leaving behind a wife, Elizabeth, and young children, Bowie and Isabelle.

Family and friends of the former SAS serviceman, who was injured fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2011, have set up two Givealittle pages to "preserve his legacy and help secure a tiny bit of peace for his beloved family".

Kiwis have dug deep, donating more than $150,000.

His mates who served in the army with him set up one of the fundraising pages and said the money would go towards to living expenses, home repairs and maintenance and Askin's kids' education.

Askin will be farewelled in a service in the Christchurch suburb of Wigram on Monday, a family friend told the Herald.

The military hero was awarded the NZ Galantry Star in 2014 for his service in Afghanistan.

After Askin's death his father spoke to the Herald of how his years of foreboding his son mightn't come home one day came true.

On Tuesday police arrived at his door to tell him his son had been killed in the chopper that went down fighting the Port Hills fires.

Paul Askin said Steve was the kind of person it was easy to be proud of.

"I always thought if I was a hostage, I would want boys like him coming to my rescue. Somebody's kid has got to do it."

He said his son always wanted to do something worthwhile with his life and was excited when he was called in to help fight the fire.

"He loved fighting fires, it was the best part of flying, for him."

- NZ Herald