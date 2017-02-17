Motorway mayhem: Crash, breakdowns and flooding

Two breakdowns and a crash at rush hour have caused mayhem on Auckland motorways as the city is hammered by downpours.

City-bound traffic on the Northern Motorway is backed up to Albany after a vehicle broke down in the left southbound lane near the Tristram Rd off-ramp about 7.45am.

Although the vehicle was moved off the road five minutes later, NZTA warned there would still be "significant" delays.

About an hour earlier a truck broke down on the Southern Motorway just before Papakura, blocking the left lane.

That breakdown was also quickly cleared but motorists travelling north from Drury should expect heavier traffic than normal, NZTA said.

A crash near the Bond St overpass blocked the right lane of the Northwestern Motorway about 6am. It was cleared about 7am but NZTA said city-bound commuters would still face delays.

A section of the Victoria Park Tunnel flooded just before 7am, but has now been cleared.

