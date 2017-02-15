Fire claims dream house - hours after insurance signed off

A Christchurch couple have lost their dream hillside home in the deadly Port Hills blaze, just hours after finally insuring it.

James Frost, 34, lost his house in the 2011 earthquake and later moved to Australia where he worked for a not-for-profit disability group.

He moved back to New Zealand recently and last month moved in to his dream home on Worsleys Rd overlooking the Garden City and across the Canterbury Plains to the Southern Alps.

"I loved it, I was so happy there. It's gutting," he said.

The fires have been raging since Monday night.

Frost and his partner Wade initially sat and watched the fires in their as-yet uninsured home.

But when a chopper crashed on Tuesday afternoon, claiming the life of war hero and pilot Steve Askin, Frost knew he had to get home insurance.

Yesterday morning, he got it signed off.

Hours later, his home was gone.

Frost left work at 11am yesterday, with a bad feeling.

As he went up his hill, he stopped to talk to a police officer "who said there was no risk" to his home.

Continued below.

But shortly after midday, the wind shifted to the northeast. It changed the direction of the fire, which soon began raging down the valley.

Frost said it quickly became apparent that they needed to leave.

By 2.15pm, he evacuated with only his dog and cat, along with his passport "and the clothes on my back".

He went to the bottom of his hill and watched the flames "get closer and closer to our houses".

At around 6pm, he went to a friend's house. Later that night, he saw footage of his house, which showed it still intact.

Shortly before midnight, he ventured for a closer look.

"From what we could see, our house was actually glowing," Frost told the Herald.

"It was just by chance we spoke to a gentleman whose partner was in the police and she was able to say, 'yeah that house is gone'.

"We just sat and watched the hills burn for a while, for a bit of closure."

Frost still feels "numb" but feels "so lucky" that he got insured yesterday.

"I woke up [yesterday] morning and thought, 'I've got to do that now', so I did it. We're really lucky."

Frost has been offered a place to stay at friends, and a local house builder has also offered them a place to stay for "a week or two".

Now, he is off to shop for clothes and hopes to get up to his destroyed home later today.

- NZ Herald