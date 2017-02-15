11:25am Thu 16 February
Burst gas main closes Auckland's Te Atatu Road

A gas main has ruptured leading to the closure of a busy West Auckland road this morning.

Motorists are asked to avoid Te Atatu Rd, between Vera Rd and Royal View Rd, as the gas main is repaired.

Police said people heading to the motorway can instead use Lincoln Ave.

It was unclear how long the repairs would take, police said.

Auckland Transport tweeted a warning to motorists to avoid the area or delay their journeys.

It said Vector was fixing the main.

"Traffic is congested and motorists should avoid the area or delay their travel."



- NZ Herald

