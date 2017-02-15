Burst gas main closes Auckland's Te Atatu Road

A gas main has ruptured leading to the closure of a busy West Auckland road this morning.

Motorists are asked to avoid Te Atatu Rd, between Vera Rd and Royal View Rd, as the gas main is repaired.

Police said people heading to the motorway can instead use Lincoln Ave.

It was unclear how long the repairs would take, police said.

Auckland Transport tweeted a warning to motorists to avoid the area or delay their journeys.

It said Vector was fixing the main.

"Traffic is congested and motorists should avoid the area or delay their travel."



Update: Te Atatu Rd is now closed in both directions. Please avoid the area & consider delaying your journey. ^LC https://t.co/v6cMQk8DNh — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) February 15, 2017

Due to burst gas main, Te Atatu Rd is closed southbound & traffic is being diverted down Royal View Rd & Vera Rd. Expect delays in area ^LC — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) February 15, 2017

- NZ Herald