Police help Cashmere Hills residents flee Christchurch blaze

Police are this morning helping evacuate Cashmere Hills residents caught up in the Port Hills fire.

Senior Sergeant Ash Tabb said residents in the Dyers Pass Rd area of Cashmere Hills, from Kiteroa Pl to Pentre Tce, are among the latest to have been told to leave their properties immediately.

"In addition to the urgent evacuations, anyone who feels worried or unsafe staying in their home can go to one of the welfare centres for assistance."

Welfare centres are at Halswell Library in Halswell Rd and at the Nga Hau e Wha Marae in Pages Rd.

Anyone unable to evacuate by themselves should call 111.

"The priority is keeping people safe," Tabb said.

"We understand it's hard for people to leave their homes but the fire can change direction and move incredibly quickly.

"If you're worried, don't leave it too late - it's better to be safe than sorry."

Police are also urging rubberneckers to stay away from the bottom of Port Hills area to allow emergency services access and enable swift evacuations.

"Emergency services are constantly having to move around and change direction as the fire changes course and people driving to the area to take photos or see the fire for themselves makes their job a lot harder.

"Please stay away from the area and stay safe."

- NZ Herald