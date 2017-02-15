Christchurch residents leaving their homes as Port Hills fire spreads

By Sam Hurley

A Christchurch resident at the base of the Port Hills says she's preparing to leave her home as devastating bush fires threaten the city.

Niki Davis, a professor at the University of Canterbury, told the Herald she was standing at the end of her street staring at the "thick, black plumes" of smoke pouring from the hills.

Her home on Bengal Dr in the suburb of Cashmere is yet to be evacuated, but she said she was preparing to do so if required.

"We've just seen through the news that we're being told to prepare to evacuate at short notice."

She said the smoke was so heavy it shrouded parts of the fiery hills.

"You can't even see the hills in parts, the smoke is just so thick."

She said there was a strong wind blowing, which has hampered firefighters battling the huge blazes since Monday night.

Christchurch City Council confirmed five homes have been destroyed.

Four homes were lost today and another was razed yesterday, with the fire claiming an estimated 1655ha area.

A state of emergency has been declared as 120 firefighters, 15 helicopters and two aircraft battle the blazes.

One person, Ex-SAS serviceman and Waimakariri local David Steven Askin, died on Tuesday when his helicopter crashed while he was helping fight the fire.

Evacuations are happening in the following areas:

• Worsley Rd

• Hoon Hay Rd - from Cashmere Road, and

• Kennedys Bush Rd - from Cashmere Road.

• Dyers Pass Rd has also been evacuated from Sign of the Takahe

• Early Valley Rd

- NZ Herald