Charges laid over death of Timaru toddler Felyx Hatherley in lumber yard

Charges have been laid against a Timaru lumber yard in which a toddler died when a log fell on him last year.

Felyx Hatherley died at Point Lumber in Washdyke after a log rolled on him in March 2016.

A Worksafe spokesman confirmed two charges have been laid against the lumber yard, and a court appearance is scheduled for February 21.

Fairfax reported the charges were laid under Section 6 (Employers to ensure safety of employees) and 15 (Duties of employers to people who are not employees) of the Health and Safety in Employment Act 1992. There is a maximum fine of $250,000.

Felyx's parents, Chadae Preston and Paul Hatherley, told Fairfax the lumber yard was Hatherley's former workplace, and they had not wanted charges to be laid.

They said they were "gutted" about the charges.

Preston told Fairfax Felyx had been climbing on the logs when they fell on him.

She said she had taken Felyx to visit his dad at work when the accident happened.

"He climbed up, and I told him to get down before he fell, so he climbed back down again," she told Fairfax.

"Then he turned around and climbed up one, and that just sent them all tumbling down."

Preston described how she and Hatherley desperately tried to rush their son to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No criminal charges were laid by police.

