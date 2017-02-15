Valentine's Day puppy love for Wellington cop

Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

It's a love match of a different kind, with a police officer and puppy deciding to make it official on Valentine's Day.

Wellington Constable Sam Moore first spotted the puppy while on a job in Wainui during the weekend.

He took a liking to the pup, and as it turned out, the owner was looking to sell it.

Before they could come to an agreement, duty called, and Constable Moore had to leave.

But they do say that true love has a way of finding you.

While working the late shift on Valentine's Day yesterday, Constable Moore was once again at a job when he spotted the puppy.

The owner was still keen to sell, so Constable Moore made sure he didn't waste his second chance and secured the puppy.

Wellington District Police posted about the incident on their Facebook page, inviting the public to suggest names for the little dog.

The post has so far attracted more than 970 comments, with suggestions including Justice, Lucky, and Karma.

- NZ Herald