Nearly $20k donated to Wellington Hospital after PlayStation stolen from cancer ward

Wellington Hospital has received more than $18,000 in donations and 17 PlayStations after its PlayStation was stolen from the cancer ward on Waitangi weekend.

Angus Little, a 9-year-old patient with an inoperable brain tumour, is one of the kids devastated to discover the console they used to distract themselves from chemotherapy was missing.

Donated by the Wellington Hospitals Foundation, the PlayStation was bolted to a trolley in the oncology ward's day stay unit, but someone managed to pry it free.

Since the story came to public attention, there has been an overwhelming, international response, with people donating consoles, games and money from Australia, Singapore, Canada, the UK, and the US.

Foundation chairman Bill Day said the Foundation and Capital and Coast District Health Board (CCDHB) have been inundated with donations since the news broke.

"The public response has been outstanding and we just want to thank everyone who has donated PlayStation, games and money," he said.

This morning a $10,000 donation was received from a Seattle-based charity.

The total this afternoon was $18,383, but was bound to keep climbing.

So far 17 PlayStations, most of which are "brand-spanking new" have been donated, Day said.

The monetary donations mean the hospital can buy more play equipment for the children.

The case had taken on "a life of its own", Day said.

"Young Angus, I saw him yesterday, he's just over the moon."

Donations are still rolling in, the foundation is still getting calls asking if people can help.

The person who stole the PlayStation in the first place "should be feeling real stink", Day said.

"It's reprehensible what they did."

CCDHB general manager hospital and healthcare services Chris Lowry thanked everyone for the generosity shown since the theft.

"While it's very disappointing that people would essentially steal from children undergoing treatment, it is extremely heartening to see so many people rallying around to make things right," Lowry said.

"Distraction toys and educational equipment are essential for young patients who spend long periods in hospital. The generosity shown this week means we'll be able to make the children that much more comfortable while they're here."

- NZ Herald