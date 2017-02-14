Frustration and fear as families evacuated following Christchurch fires

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Families evacuated overnight as wildfires burned across Canterbury's Port Hills have spoken of their frustration and fear.

Governors Bay farmer, Vaughan Jones was watching the fire burn through his partner's family farm this morning.

"It's just been burning since the middle of the night, since we got evacuated and we've just been watching it go slowly," he said.

It has been tough to witness, he said.

A sleepless Jones was frustrated that the choppers were not dumping water on the fire at first light.

He said the Fire Service told him they thought helicopters would be there at 6am.

"We saw what they can do yesterday and they could get it under control quickly."

Instead of joining the more than 100 people who were evacuated overnight at a local school, Jones parked down the road and watched the fire.

All streets in Governors Bay were evacuated. People were initially taken to the local fire station but temporary accommodation has now been set up at Governors Bay School, which has been closed for the day because of the fire threat.

Local Wayne Parkhill noticed the fire becoming "very serious" about 11pm.

As the wind shifted or hit dry gorse it spread "quite fast", he said.

This morning as he watched the flames up the hill above his house, he had his bags packed and was ready to leave if necessary.

"We've accepted the fact that if it's going to go, it's going to go," Parkhill said.

Selwyn District Council spokesman Stephen Hill said 107 people living at the bay were forced to evacuate overnight and were now being cared for by civil defence volunteers.

Locals, families of firefighters, and the nearby cafe donated food and drinks for the stricken families.

Frances Willems, supervisor of the community-led response by Civil Defence-trained volunteers, said most of the evacuees left the centre about 9am.



Willems said the mood was calm in the centre overnight, with people happy to chat through events.

"It's been an amazing response from the community," she said.

Residents evacuated from the Teddington/Ohinetahi/Allandale areas were allowed to return home at midday.

Governors Bay Volunteer Fire Brigade said they are happy to allow those people return home but they warned that helicopters are still operating in the area and fire crews may still be active on the roads so people need to be courteous and give way to trucks.

One fire front is just a few hundred metres uphill behind the local fire station.

Choppers are refilling 450-litre monsoon buckets from the saltwater harbour and dumping them on hot spots.

Flames are still flaring up when striking trees, especially macrocarpa and gorse bush.

More than 120 fire fighters and support crew are back out today battling the two raging fires, which are spread over 580ha.

A dozen helicopters will be in the air today, and planes are also being used to help the firefighting effort.

- NZ Herald