Body found in Lake Rotoiti believed to be missing person

Breaking

A body found in Lake Rotoiti yesterday is believed to be the person who went missing on the lake on Sunday.



The body was found about 3pm off Gisborne Pt by members of the Police National Dive Squad, said a police spokeswoman, who said no further details wouldbe released while next of kin were being informed.

"It is believed to be that of the person reported missing from a boat on the lake on Sunday afternoon."



It is not known if the person was a man or woman, where they were from, or what they were doing at the time.

It was the second death on the lake this year after Auckland man Colin McCormick drowned on January 4. He jumped into Lake Rotoiti near Otaramarae to retrieve his hat, which had blown off as he was heading to Manupirua Springs hot pools with his partner and 9-year-old son.

His body was found eight days later.

