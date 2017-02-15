Missing five-year-old Hamilton girl found

A 5-year-old Hamilton girl missing overnight has been found in a locked car yard.

Glory Inoke was found shivering and cold and is being medically assessed before being reunited with her parents, Allen and Adi.

A staff member opened the car yard, in Greenwood St, Frankton, and found the little girl there this morning.

She had walked nearly 5km from her Ross Cres home, crossing the Waikato River on her way.

Adi Inoke said they had picked up a courtesy car from a car yard in Frankton yesterday as they had to repair the fan belt in their vehicle.

They were due to return it today.

However, Glory wasn't with her father, Allen, when the vehicles were swapped over. It is not yet clear if Glory was found at the same car yard.

Police thanked searchers who helped look for Glory.

"She was discovered outside by a member of the public who was not looking for her, but who stopped to help her anyway. Champion," Waikato police wrote on their Facebook page.

Glory disappeared about 6.30pm yesterday, when she was last seen walking towards Holland Rd. Family, friends and police spent the night scouring the streets around the family's home in the Hamilton suburb of Fairfield.

Allen Inoke noticed she was missing about 9pm after he returned from volleyball training with his eldest daughter. Her mother and father had both thought their daughter was with the other parent.

- More to come

- NZ Herald