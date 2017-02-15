Christchurch Port Hills fires: What you need to know

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Two major wildfires continue to burn across Port Hills area. Fire crews from around the region have been drafted in to fight the blaze which is now entering its third day.





Marley's Hill Fire

This fire started in a car park around 7pm on Monday near the Summit Rd and quickly spread west along the road overnight. Last night it escalated after midnight on a wind change. The fire has now progressed downhill through the forest to below the power lines. It is now within 150 metres of the Sign of the Kiwi cafe and threatening homes in the Allandale district.

Early Valley Fire

This blaze started on Monday at 6pm. Although it initially crossed the Summit Rd and threatened the Kennedy's Bush area and other points it has largely been contained.

Around 120 personnel are fighting both fires, including defence forces, as well as 12 helicopters, one airplane and several tankers.

Firefighters expect to be working on the fires for another 48-72 hours.

Both fires cover 580 hectares.

Christchurch City Council has now set up an Emergency Operations Centre.

Evacuations

Six houses have been evacuated in Governors Bay overnight.

Residents are now at an emergency welfare centre at Governors Bay Primary School which was earlier closed due to fire threat.

Geotech experts are assessing the rockfall hazard over Governors Bay and Allandale, while air space had been restricted to allow fire-fighting planes free access to the area.

Road Closures

Many roads through the Port Hills are now off limits to traffic and people have been asked to keep well clear of the area.

They include:

• Kennedys Bush Rd from the roundabout with Rock Hill Drive including the southbound cycle track.

• Worsleys Track from Worlseys Rd

• Dyers Pass Rd between Hackthorne Rd to Governors Bay Rd. The alternative route is Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass.

• Summit Rd between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track

• Old Tai Tapu Rd between Osterholts Rd and Early Valley Rd

• Early Valley Rd

• Holmes Rd and Holmeswood Rise which is restricted to residents.

Health warnings over smoke

Canterbury District Health Board has issued a health warning, telling people to stay indoors to avoid being affected by the smoke.

The health warning is for all residents near the fires, but most at risk were smokers, the elderly, children and those with heart disease, asthma or other lung disease.

Smoke may irritate the eyes, nose, throat and airways. Symptoms can include runny or sore eyes, dry or sore throat, sore nose, cough, tightness of the chest or difficulty breathing. Seek medical help if you are affected.

