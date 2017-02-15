Christchurch earthquake money audit wanted

By Julia Evans

The South Brighton Residents' Association wants to know what happened to earthquake donations for the eastern suburbs.

They have submitted a comprehensive letter to the Coastal-Burwood Community Board asking it to find out from the city council exactly where donations and insurance claims have been spent following the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

Board chairwoman Kim Money said the board and council staff were already looking into the spending before the association raised its questions.

Funds queried include a $1.5 million donation from the Auckland Council to restore green spaces in the eastern suburbs, of which only $15,000 has been spent in New Brighton.

There was also $5 million donated by an anonymous source to the "children of the eastern suburbs," which was put in the care of the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust.

While the $5 million has been allocated, the association questioned whether or not interest was being collected on the more than $3 million that is still set aside for an aquatic centre.

Association chairman Hugo Kristinsson is also questioning the city council about specific information on its insurance claims, and what has been respent in the eastern suburbs,

Money said questions about the insurance claims were very valid and the board wants to get back to the association in as much detail as possible to answer all their questions.

Christchurch East MP Poto Williams has also filed an Official Information Act request on the spending as well.

- Christchurch Star