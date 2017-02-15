Evacuations as Christchurch wildfire threatens harbour community

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Residents of a Christchurch seaside community are taking refuge at a fire station as a destructive wildfire tracks towards homes.

Governors Bay is now under threat after a wind change sent one of the fires on Christchurch's Port Hills towards the harbour settlement.

Christchurch residents say the out-of-control blaze has clearly worsened overnight and giant flames are visible from Hoon Hay and Somerfield.

Police and firefighters evacuated all streets in Governors Bay above the volunteer fire brigade's station just after 1.30am.

Temporary accommodation has been setup at the fire station and Governors Bay School.

Fire Service southern communications shift manager Rewi Grace said it was important to get everyone out early from the fire's new path as a safety precaution.

"In conjunction with the police we've evacuated all the properties in streets above the Governors Bay fire station and above Allendale."

It was unclear how many had been evacuated but everyone was waiting out the fire at the settlement's station.

Power remained out to about 50 homes in Governors Bay, Marleys Hill and Landsdowne on Wednesday.

Lines company Orion hoped to have power restored for most before nightfall on Wednesday, but about 12 homes in Lansdowne and Marleys Hill could be without power until Sunday evening as firefighting efforts continued.

Fire crews from across the district, including Diamond Harbour, Lyttelton, Rangiora, Woodend, Lincoln and Rolleston are helping protect threatened properties as the fire approaches the settlement.

Around a dozen tankers and fire engines had also been sent back up to Summit Rd near the Sign of the Kiwi after the fire flared up overnight.

"At this stage it hasn't got to Sign of the Kiwi, which is good news but the fire, with a slight wind change, has spread," said Grace.

At first light helicopters would also be back to join firefighting efforts.

Paula Roberts posted on Facebook the fire had taken a grim turn in the space of a few hours.

"Was heart breaking waking up to see from our house it has clearly gone from bad to worse ...it was an inferno again this morning."

NewstalkZB reporter Joshua Price described the fire as a "glowing, snaking line going down the hill".

He said the wind shifted direction just after midnight and pushed the fire closer to the Adventure Park, which has been under threat since yesterday.

Price said the air was filled with thick smoke.

"You could smell that all throughout Christchurch this morning."

Multiple fire fronts could be seen glowing at different points on the Port Hills kilometres apart.

"It's definitely a vast fire still," he said.

