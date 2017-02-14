Man, 30, arrested by police in connection to alleged abduction of woman in Eden Terrace

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A man has been arrested in connection to the abduction of a woman in Eden Terrace.

A police spokeswoman said tonight a 30-year-old man had been arrested in Mt Albert just after 8pm.

The man has been charged with aggravated wounding, abduction for the purpose of unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault.

He also faces a charge of burglary, which was unrelated to the incident in Eden Terrace, the spokeswoman said.

The man is in custody at Auckland Central police station and will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow morning.

The woman involved in the incident had been spoken to and was "very relieved".

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, of Auckland, said a large number of staff had been working hard over the last 30 hours.

He also thanked the public and media for their help.

Police launched a manhunt yesterday after a woman aged in her 20s told them she had been grabbed from behind and forced into a car in Haslett St, Eden Terrace.

The woman jumped from the moving car soon after, in nearby Copeland St, but was not badly injured.

- NZ Herald