Missing five-year-old girl - police search underway in Hamilton suburb of Fairfield, parents 'distraught'

Police are tonight searching for a missing five-year-old girl in Hamilton.

Waikato District Police posted on their Facebook page about 10.30pm that the child, named Gloria, had not been seen for nearly four hours.

"Gloria is believed to have walked off in the Ross Crescent, Fairfield area. Gloria is described as olive-tanned skinned, Polynesian, with curly black-coloured hair.

"She was wearing a grey t-shirt over a pink t-shirt and had blue trousers on."

Fairfield residents, especially those in the Ross Cres, Holland Rd or Heaphy Tce areas, should thoroughly check their entire properties and immediate surrounding areas, the post read.

"Please call 111 immediately with if you see her."

Police were door-knocking in the area and a search and rescue operation was being launched.

"As can be expected, the parents are distraught."

- NZ Herald