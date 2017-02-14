Attempted abduction: CCTV footage released

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Police have released CCTV footage of a car believed to be involved in the abduction of a woman in Eden Terrace, Auckland.

The footage shows the car approaching the no-exit end of Haslett St and turning around.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said it is "highly likely" that the woman was inside the car at the time.

"The victim has described being flung head first into the foot-well of the passenger seat by the offender, and being upside down and struggling to get out," he said.

Another clip shows the car from a different angle speeding away and turning left down Copeland St.

The victim escaped from the car on Copeland St, several hundred metres away from where the footage was filmed.

The time on the camera shows 1.53pm, but police said the clock was slow and the actual time was 1.57pm.

Two women can be seen in the footage, but they are not the witnesses who saw the victim fall out of the car according to police.

Anyone who recognises the car is asked to call police on 09 302 6558.

- NZ Herald