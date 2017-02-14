A helicopter has crashed in Christchurch's Port Hills, where authorities are battling a huge fire.

Police confirmed the crash a short time ago.

A statement sent out just after 3pm said: "Police are attending a helicopter crash in Port Hills, Christchurch.

"Emergency services are at the scene and further information will be released when it becomes available."

Through tears, a woman who answered the phone at Christchurch Helicopters, where former All Black captain Richie McCaw is a shareholder and worked for the past two years, said it was not one of their choppers.

However, she referred all calls to police.

More to come.

- NZ Herald