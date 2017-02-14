Workplace death at Wellington's CentrePort

Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

A 60-year-old man has died from a head injury he sustained while working at Wellington's CentrePort.

The man was injured at work on Tuesday January 31, but died in Wellington Hospital yesterday.

WorkSafe is investigating, and CentrePort is carrying out its own separate investigation.

CentrePort chief executive Derek Nind said their thoughts are with the family, and they are doing everything they can to support them.

"He was in our empty container depot.

"He sustained serious head injuries, but there were no witnesses, and there was no CCTV or the like.

"So we really don't know what happened."

Mr Nind said the two-week delay in releasing information on the serious injury had been out of respect for the man's family.

"We were working with the family, and that was their wishes, so we stood by those.

"The family is distraught, as you could imagine.

"We're giving them as much support as we can, as they grieve the loss of their much-loved husband, father, and brother.

"This has come as a shock to our small, tight-knit team, particularly those who worked alongside the man and immediately helped after the incident.

"All round. It's tough."

Counselling is available to CentrePort workers who request it.

Mr Nind said the company was co-operating with health and safety inspectors from WorkSafe.

- NZ Herald