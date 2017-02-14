Still delays on Auckland roads after incidents

Several crashes on Auckland's main roads and motorways which caused chaos for motorists during the lunchtime rush have been cleared, but drivers should still expect delays, the NZ Transport Agency says.

Congestion started building southbound on the Northern Motorway after a three-car crash near the Constellation Drive on-ramp about 12.30pm.

The crash was cleared 10 minutes later, but NZTA said delays would continue.

UPDATE: This crash scene NOW CLEAR, #AklTraffic remains congested Oteha Valley to Constellation #DELAYS ^TP

Meanwhile, a concrete spill closed a southbound lane on the Newton Rd overbridge. NTZA said drivers should avoid the area or allow extra time.

Further north, a truck rolled over, spilling diesel on East Coast Rd, near Rodeo Drive, Redvale, about 11am.

Fulton Hogan staff were on site about 1pm waiting for diesel truck to clear the spill, a police spokeswoman said.

Motorists in the Redvale area should expect delays or avoid the area if possible, NZTA said.

A 10.30am collision between a car and a motorcyclist that blocked the middle, city-bound lane of the Southern Motorway after the Penrose Rd overbridge was still causing significant delays at least an hour after it was cleared.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, a police spokeswoman said. No one was believe to have been injured in any of the other crashes.

The crash affected traffic in both directions, NZTA said.

