Foreign drivers petition will not sway Government

National and Labour say they are against making tourists sit a practical driving test before they are allowed to drive in New Zealand.

But Labour leader Andrew Little says "more can be done" to make tourists road-ready, and he is in favour of an online test.

Judy Richards, whose son Rhys Middleton was killed by a tourist driver last year, is leading calls for testing foreign motorists.

She is presenting a petition to New Zealand First leader Winston Peters at Parliament this morning which would require any tourist staying longer than three months to sit a full driver's license test, or at least an online test.

The Government said it would not be adopting the idea.

Transport Minister Simon Bridges said he was sympathetic to families who had lost loved ones in car crashes. But he warned against "knee-jerk" reactions to crashes caused by tourists, saying statistics showed the rate of crashes caused by visiting drivers was no higher than the overall crash rate.

"The other important thing is that the rate of accidents isn't ... going up, particularly as we see a lot more tourists on our roads," Bridges said.

Bridges said he expected to be able to drive in other countries he visited.

"So I think that reciprocity - in the absence of very strong evidence that this is factor and over and above New Zealanders' driving issues - means this isn't something we will be looking at."

The Government was "doing its best" in providing in-flight driving information to tourists and encouraging rental companies to give safety briefings to motorists.

Labour leader Andrew Little also questioned whether foreign drivers were more dangerous than New Zealand drivers.

A full licence test was "probably impractical", he said, but there was some merit in an online test for drivers. Such a test could be handled by rental companies and would take just two or three hours, he said.

Middleton was killed in February after Chinese national Jieling Xiao's car collided with his motorbike on the Napier-Taupo highway.

It was revealed during a subsequent court case that Xiao had never driven on the open road at speeds of more than 50km/h.

She was jailed for 17 months but was deported after two months.

