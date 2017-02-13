Two stabbed during robbery at Christchurch Domino's

Two people have been stabbed in an aggravated robbery at a Domino's in Christchurch.

The stabbing occurred just after 10pm yesterday on Harewood Rd in Bishopdale.

Two disguised men entered the store carrying a firearm and a knife and threatened two staff members. Despite following the requests of the offenders, both were stabbed.

One received serious but non-life-threatening wounds to the stomach and was taken to Christchurch Hospital, the other was treated at the scene.

The offenders got away with some money and remain on the loose.

The Criminal Investigation Branch was investigating the robbery, Acting Detective Sergeant Simon Keith said.

Police would examine the scene today and they, along with Victim Support, were working with the injured staff members.

Keith said police wanted to hear from anyone who might have information about the robbery or might have seen any suspicious activity in the area.

Police also urged anyone who finds discarded clothes in Bishopdale or Harewood to contact them immediately.

They asked anyone who can help to call Christchurch Police on 03 373 6400 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Additional reporting: NZ Herald

- Newstalk ZB