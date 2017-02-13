Kaikoura earthquake: Council update on Wellington buildings

By Newstalk ZB, Melissa Nightingale

The Wellington City Council will provide an update today on the 80 CBD buildings undergoing secondary engineering checks.

Today marks three months since the November 14 quake in Kaikoura.

Wellington building owners had until last Friday to complete more invasive checks ordered by the council but some have been unable to meet the deadline.

The Herald will livestream Wellington mayor Justin Lester's briefing, due to begin at 11am, when he will discuss the building assessment process the council is pushing after the quake.

The council ordered the owners of 80 buildings that have four to 15 floors, reinforced-concrete structures, precast floors, and built on soft soils with flexible design to do more invasive testing after the quake.

Building owners had until mid-January to acknowledge the letters and February 10 to return their in-depth engineers' reports to the council.

Meanwhile, the Earthquake Commission has received residential claims from Auckland to Invercargll after Kaikoura quake.

Today is the last day for property owners to make non-commercial claims after the 7.8 magnitude shake.

So far, the commission has received 25,000 applications.

- NZ Herald