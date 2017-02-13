7:24pm Mon 13 February
Large bush fire in Christchurch's Port Hills

By Sam Hurley, Alicia Burrow

Several people have taken to social media with photographs of the blaze. Photo / Twitter / Lynn Williams
Fire crews are responding to a large bush fire in Christchurch's Port Hills.

Several people have taken to social media with photographs of the blaze.


A Fire Service spokeswoman said there was a large, out of control bush fire near Early Valley Rd and Old Tai Tapu Rd.

She said the hilly terrain had forced the fire up the hills.

There are eight fire crews in attendance, with three tankers, a command centre, rural fire crews, and two helicopters.

Two more helicopters have been dispatched to help battle the blaze.

The spokeswoman said strong winds were fanning the flames.

Fire Service southern communications shift manager Lyn Crosson said the fire is not contained.

She said there's a large number of resources are already in attendance: eight fire engines, four tankers, one command unit and four helicopters.

Crosson said volunteer teams from the National Rural Fire Authority are also at the scene.

- Additional reporting Newstalk ZB

- NZ Herald

