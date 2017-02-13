By Sam Hurley, Alicia Burrow

Fire crews are responding to a large bush fire in Christchurch's Port Hills.

Several people have taken to social media with photographs of the blaze.

Fire crews and 3 helicopters are battling to control a huge fire that broke out on the Port Hills south of Christchurch this evening #fire pic.twitter.com/fh77SJ6fyI — Sam Hoeflich (@Samm467) 13 February 2017

A Fire Service spokeswoman said there was a large, out of control bush fire near Early Valley Rd and Old Tai Tapu Rd.

She said the hilly terrain had forced the fire up the hills.

There are eight fire crews in attendance, with three tankers, a command centre, rural fire crews, and two helicopters.

Two more helicopters have been dispatched to help battle the blaze.

The spokeswoman said strong winds were fanning the flames.

Continued below.

Related Content Mark Lister: Get ready for an action-packed year Ministry of Justice lip-sync video cost taxpayers $23k Your views: Readers letters'

From FB friend. Fire on Port Hills pic.twitter.com/PPKq8GR8Ph — Lynn Williams (@LynnW192) February 13, 2017

Fire Service southern communications shift manager Lyn Crosson said the fire is not contained.

She said there's a large number of resources are already in attendance: eight fire engines, four tankers, one command unit and four helicopters.

Crosson said volunteer teams from the National Rural Fire Authority are also at the scene.

- Additional reporting Newstalk ZB

- NZ Herald