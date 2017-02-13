Child in motel as P was smoked

Amy is the head of news for the Bay of Plenty Times.

A young child was taken to hospital earlier this month after being found at a Bay motel where P was allegedly being smoked.

Senior Sergeant Mark Pakes said police went to the motel after receiving information from a member of the public.

Police made three arrests and took a 19-month-old to the hospital.

Police later referred the child to welfare services.

Police charged a 24-year-old woman with allowing premises to be used to use methamphetamine, Mr Pakes said.

A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of methamphetamine utensils and possession of cannabis utensils.

A 27-year-old woman was charged with being in possession of methamphetamine and utensils.

Mr Pakes said he was limited in what he could say while the matter was before the courts.