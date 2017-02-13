4:38pm Mon 13 February
Woman jumps out of car after attempted abduction in Central Auckland

Breaking
Police investigate the scene at Copeland St, Eden Terrace, where a woman jumped from a car after an attempted abduction this afternoon. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Police are dealing with an attempted abduction in central Auckland today.

Police said a woman was forced to jump out of a moving car and was injured as a result.

She was forced into the vehicle by an unknown man on Ian McKinnon Drive.

"The woman has jumped out of the car in Copeland Street and a member of the public has seen this and called 111,'' police said.

"The woman has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition and detectives are at hospital with her.''

"The woman has jumped out of the car in Copeland Street and a member of the public has seen this and called 111,'' police said. Photo / Google
The victim was walking along Ian McKinnon Drive when she was forced into the vehicle, police said.

Police said they believe the car is being driven by one man.

The driver remains on the loose and police are appealing for help to bring him in.

The vehicle involved is described as a grey or silver mid-sized SUV, similar to a RAV 4 or Honda CRV.

There is no clear description of him at this stage.

Police are due to give more information about the incident at a press conference at 5.30pm.

Police have blocked off Copeland Street to traffic, but not pedestrians.

At least four detectives are at the scene and have been knocking on residents' doors.

One officer can be seen walking slowly up the middle of the street.

Residents spoken to by the Herald were surprised by what had taken place, as they had not heard anything.

Anyone who has seen the car or one matching the description is urged to contact Auckland City Crime Squad: (09) 302 6557.

- NZ Herald

