Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull coming to New Zealand this week

Prime Minister Bill English has announced Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will make an official visit to New Zealand this week.

He will arrive along with Treasurer Scott Morrison and Industry Minister, Senator Arthur Sinodinos, in Queenstown for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders' meeting on Friday.

NZ Finance Minister Steven Joyce and Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges will also join the meeting.

"I am looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Turnbull to Queenstown," English said.

"His visit continues the tradition of holding transtasman Leaders' meetings early in the year.

"This visit will be a good opportunity to discuss global economic trends and our shared interest in advancing the trade agenda in the Asia-Pacific.

"We will also review progress towards our transtasman economic integration ambitions.

"We will continue discussions on the situation of New Zealanders in Australia, particularly following Prime Minister Turnbull's welcome announcement in 2016 of a pathway to citizenship."

During the visit, the two Prime Ministers will engage with business leaders from both countries and lay a wreath at the Arrowtown War Memorial.

- NZ Herald