Emergency status for Hastings district as fires spread

Hastings District has been given emergency status by the Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group as fires fanned by strong winds burn across the region.

On its Facebook page, Civil Defence said several large fires were burning throughout the Hastings district: Large wildfire Waimarama Rd: evacuations of properties in progress, wildfire in Colin White Rd, Poukawa, grass fire Endsleigh Rd, Havelock North, wildfire at Puketitiri Rd.

Members of the public were asked to please avoid these areas until further notice.

Currently the road is closed between Redbridge and Ocean Beach Rd.

The fire along Waimarama Rd, which started this morning, has burnt one house to the ground and was threatening several other properties.

Fire Service central communications shift manager Carlos Dempsey said earlier that the fire was growing and one property was now "well-involved".

A number of other properties close to the fire front were considered at risk of going up in flames.

As at 11am it had covered an area of 50 hectares, but Dempsey said the large vegetation fire was getting worse.

Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule said the state of emergency was declared for fear that if one more fire broke out in the hot, windy conditions there would not be the resources to cope.

Fire crews from southern Hawke's Bay were on the way to help with the firefighting efforts.

Meanwhile another grass fire near Colin White Rd at Te Hauke had burnt 270 hectares of land and residents of one house closest to the fire had self-evacuated.

This wildfire was being fought by Hawke's Bay rural crews plus crews from Auckland and Taranaki.

Phone calls and door knocks were being conducted in the immediate area advising residents that the risk was low at this stage; but to be prepared with a carry bag holding essentials.

