10:04am Mon 13 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Body found in Christchurch's Hagley Park

Police have cordoned off a large area of Christchurch's Hagley Park, including a popular walking track, as they work to identify the body. Photo / Anastasia Hedge
Police have cordoned off a large area of Christchurch's Hagley Park, including a popular walking track, as they work to identify the body. Photo / Anastasia Hedge

A body has been discovered in North Hagley Park in Christchurch this morning.

Police were called to the scene near Riccarton Ave on the Northern side of the road just after 8am.

Police have cordoned off a large area of the park, including a popular walking track, as they work to identify the body.

Newstalk ZB reporter Josh Price is there and says walkers are being diverted around the body, which remains uncovered.

He says the cordon is large with a lot of police cars.

At least 10 police officers remain on the scene.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 13 Feb 2017 10:05:17 Processing Time: 7ms