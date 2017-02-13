Body found in Christchurch's Hagley Park

A body has been discovered in North Hagley Park in Christchurch this morning.

Police were called to the scene near Riccarton Ave on the Northern side of the road just after 8am.

Police have cordoned off a large area of the park, including a popular walking track, as they work to identify the body.

Newstalk ZB reporter Josh Price is there and says walkers are being diverted around the body, which remains uncovered.

He says the cordon is large with a lot of police cars.

At least 10 police officers remain on the scene.

- NZ Herald