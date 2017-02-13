Wild weather hits capital while north and east swelters

Inner harbour ferry sailings are cancelled this morning as more wild weather lashes the capital.

Gale force winds with gusts up to 120km/h are whipping parts of central New Zealand and heavy rain is falling in the west of the South Island.

At the same time eastern and northern regions of the North Island are set to swelter in the mid-30s as air from Australia's heat wave causes havoc with our weather.

MetService has issued a number of weather warnings across the country.

Severe gales are expected from Marlborough to Wairarapa, including the Tararua district with damaging winds of up to 140km/h possible.

AREA WARNING: Strong winds #SH2 Takapau to Waipukurau. Please #TakeCare especially if you are in a high-sided vehicle or motorcycle. ^MN — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) February 12, 2017

The forecaster is warning winds of this strength may bring down trees and power lines, damage unsecured structures and make travel hazardous.

Just saw a girl blown off her motorbike by the wind, right in the middle of the road. Take care in #Wellington wind today — Diana Hennessy (@ExcapeArtist) February 12, 2017

Heavy rain is likely in the west of the South Island, where the Westland Ranges may get up to 140mm of rain.

Continued below.

Related Content Ministry of Justice lip-sync video cost taxpayers $23k Chris Cillizza: Trump promised disruption - he's delivering Your views: Readers letters'

Parts of the deep south were also likely to experience heavy rain, including Dunedin, North Otago and Fiordland.





Today could be a test for the Dunedin drainage systems after several hours of torrential rain. — Dene Mackenzie (@mackersline) February 12, 2017

In the North Island the Tararua Range is expected to come in for yet another summer deluge with up to 180mm falling by this afternoon.

This morning East by West said all sailings across Wellington Harbour would be replaced by shuttles starting from 6.50am.

Due to adverse conditions ALL sailings have been cancelled this morning. Shuttles depart DB @6.50am,7.45am,8.35am &QW @8.15am.Apologies, EBW — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) February 12, 2017

Temperatures were set to soar above 30C in eastern and northern regions with Napier set to reach 34C. Before 9am at it was already 28C.

- NZ Herald