Wild weather hits capital while north and east swelters

Wild weather has led to the cancellation of public ferries across Wellington Harbour this morning. Photo / File
Inner harbour ferry sailings are cancelled this morning as more wild weather lashes the capital.

Gale force winds with gusts up to 120km/h are whipping parts of central New Zealand and heavy rain is falling in the west of the South Island.

Eastern and northern regions of the North Island are set to swelter in the 30s. Graphic / NZME
At the same time eastern and northern regions of the North Island are set to swelter in the mid-30s as air from Australia's heat wave causes havoc with our weather.

MetService has issued a number of weather warnings across the country.

Severe gales are expected from Marlborough to Wairarapa, including the Tararua district with damaging winds of up to 140km/h possible.


The forecaster is warning winds of this strength may bring down trees and power lines, damage unsecured structures and make travel hazardous.


Heavy rain is likely in the west of the South Island, where the Westland Ranges may get up to 140mm of rain.

Parts of the deep south were also likely to experience heavy rain, including Dunedin, North Otago and Fiordland.


In the North Island the Tararua Range is expected to come in for yet another summer deluge with up to 180mm falling by this afternoon.

This morning East by West said all sailings across Wellington Harbour would be replaced by shuttles starting from 6.50am.


Temperatures were set to soar above 30C in eastern and northern regions with Napier set to reach 34C. Before 9am at it was already 28C.

- NZ Herald

