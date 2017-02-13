Scores of airline passengers stranded in Dunedin

Scores of passengers are stranded in Dunedin after mechanical problems hit three flights out of the southern city yesterday.

Air New Zealand and Jetstar were forced to cancel domestic flights unexpectedly after inbound and outbound aircraft experienced serious mechanical glitches.

But a Jetstar flight to Auckland turned into a fiasco after passengers were strung on for seven hours hopeful their flight would get off the ground.

The 4.30pm flight was initially delayed while an engineer was flown to Dunedin Airport before it was cancelled late last night.

Passengers on board beleaguered flight JQ284 were left on the tarmac until midnight not knowing whether the plane would take off.

"We are all still stranded on plane. Phones going flat. They can't fix it. Have not come up with any solutions. Updates are vague and rare," passenger Mark Ross emailed the Herald in desperation at 11.45pm.

Passengers were eventually taken off the plane and those who lived outside Dunedin were put up in accommodation in the city.

The Dunedin to Auckland flight is now expected to leave at 1pm today more than 20 hours after it was scheduled to leave.

A Jetstar spokesman said earlier: "We apologise to our customers for the delay while we fly an engineer in from Christchurch."

Air New Zealand also cancelled two flights - one inbound and one outbound - because an ATR aircraft was stuck in Christchurch with "engineering issues".

The Dunedin to Christchurch leg had been scheduled for just after 8pm, and 36 passengers were offered road transport to Christchurch, an Air New Zealand spokeswoman said.

"Customers booked to travel on this service have been offered alternative options.

"Customers have been offered road transport tonight or travel on an alternative service tomorrow," an Air New Zealand spokeswoman said in an email.

It was not clear how many passengers have been affected by yesterday's cancellations.

