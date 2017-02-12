UPDATE: Dive squad called into Lake Rotoiti search

By - Rotorua Daily Post

The Police National Dive Squad is on its way to Lake Rotoiti to help look for a person who was seen to "go under" on Lake Rotoiti yesterday.

Police have confirmed this morning they are still looking for a person but said they were unable to release specifics to the media.

A police media spokeswoman said this morning a member of the public had seen someone "go under" about 3.45pm on Lake Rotoiti yesterday, sparking a coastline and water search using members of the Rotorua Rotorua Police Search and Rescue Squad and Coastguard.

She said the dive squad was being brought in today to help.

Squad second in charge, Constable John Fredericksen, told the Rotorua Daily Post this morning police were unable to release if the person was a man, woman or child or if the person was swimming, fishing or on a boat.

He said he hoped to release more details later today.

The Rotorua Daily Post went to Lake Rotoiti yesterday and saw the Coastguard and other boats in the area between Curtis Rd and Lake Okataina Rd.