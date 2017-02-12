Real estate agent cleared of methamphetamine charges alleges police leak

A Pahia real estate agent last week acquitted of charges relating to dealing the illicit drug methamphetamine says police are still "aggressively pursuing her" and trying to ruin her life.

Police alleged that Tonya Spicer, 47, and her husband Paul Spicer, used coded language in text messages to organise deals with former Ray White real estate agent Brett Campbell Bogue.

Bogue pleaded guilty to drug charges in 2014 and was sentence to nine years' imprisonment.

The couple, however, were both cleared of any wrongdoing at a trial in the Auckland District Court on February 1.

After the verdict Spicer's boss, Bayleys in the North director Mark Macky, said Spicer "was simply an innocent victim to the actions of a third party", Fairfax reported.

In an email to staff at the agency he praised Spicer for always acting with "honesty, integrity and professionalism" and being "amazingly stoic throughout what must have been an incredibly harrowing time".

But three days after sending the email, at a disciplinary meeting at Bayleys Auckland head office, Fairfax reports he told Spicer that a member of the police drug squad had leaked him information that didn't go before the jury.

The evidence had been ruled inadmissible in the trial.

A police officer reportedly passed on the information to another Bayleys agent who was an ex-officer.

Spicer told Fairfax she was "gutted" to be facing another battle after a two year ordeal.

"This has all been caused by the police officer concerned who just can't accept he has made a mistake and that I was not involved in drug activity," she said.

"Even when the court disagrees with them, they arrogantly continue to think they are right and go behind the court's determination, to seek to ruin things for me."

The Herald has approached Macky for comment on the alleged leak.

He confirmed to Fairfax that Spicer was no longer a Bayleys employee.

"It's an employment issue between myself and Tonya and we're still working it out."

Macky refused to say who provided the information.

The police officer who allegedly leaked the information was also silent on the matter.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald police were conducting an internal investigation into the allegations and were unable to comment further.

