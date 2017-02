A brawl on an east Auckland street early this morning ended with a man being rushed to hospital with life-threatening stab wounds.

Police were alerted to reports of 30-40 people fighting on Rowena Cres, Glen Innes about 12.40am.

St John said the stabbing victim was taken by ambulance to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition. He remains in hospital this morning.

Police are investigating the incident.

- NZ Herald