Shocking video emerges of racist abuse in Huntly

A shocking video has emerged of what appears to be a racially-motivated attack in Huntly today.

The video was posted to Twitter by Mehpara Khan, a communications consultant for the Automobile Association.

Police confirmed on Saturday night they are "assessing the information".

"Who said islamophobia doesn't exist," Khan wrote in a Twitter post which accompanied the video. "This just happened in Huntley (sic). I'm shaking."

The video shows another woman flinging cans of what appears to be alcohol at Khan and yelling expletive-laden abuse.

"I don't care if you were born here, you don't have the right to be here. I was f****** born here, I own this f****** [unclear] now get the f*** off, you ugly f****** Muslim b****," the woman says.

The woman then says that just because Khan was born here, her father and mother weren't.

The woman eventually walks off behind a building.

Khan posted on Twitter that she had contacted police and was going to file a report.

"I'm covered in beer - I feel disgusting," she wrote.

"[C]ried a bit in the car afterwards - hands still shaking."

Khan received an outpouring of support after posting the video.

In response to one tweet, she wrote: "There were 5 of us Muslim girls together - we're back in Akl now at the police station filing a report."

A police spokesman confirmed they were "aware" of the video and a formal complaint had been laid.

"Police are assessing the information," the spokesman said.

- NZ Herald