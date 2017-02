Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Students at Papakura High School are striving to change the community's perception of their school, one of the country's most disadvantaged.

This video is part of the Herald's first long-form documentary Under The Bridge.

The 30-minute film tells the story of a year in the life of Papakura High School, through the eyes of three students and their principal, Under The Bridge tackles key social issues such as child poverty, housing and education.

- NZ Herald