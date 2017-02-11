Weather: Hot but wet weekend ahead

Russell Blackstock is a senior reporter at the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

If you are thinking of hanging out the washing this weekend - best do it today as rain is expected to blow in tomorrow.

A mostly fine day is expected over New Zealand today with a few showers affecting the southwest of the South Island.

Maximum temperatures will hover around the low 20s for much of Saturday with overnight lows in the teens, MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters said.

"There will be a few cloudy periods in the south but it will be a pleasant 22 degrees in Auckland with temperatures reaching 25 in Hamilton. Saturday is looking not too bad at all."

Tomorrow, the picture changes as westerlies push in from the Tasman Sea and another front works its way onto the South Island.

"The North Island will have patchy rain or drizzle developing in the west, especially from Waikato southwards," Marsters said. "It will be mainly fine in the east."

In the South Island, rain will become persistent and heavier in the west as the day goes on. In the east, scattered rain will develop in Otago and Southland, with cloud increasing further north.

Despite the showers, it will still be hot.

"Gisborne and Hastings will be the best spots in the country with temperatures reaching the high 20s. Sunday will be cloudier than Saturday in most places but it will be drier in the east and still be a fine day in most places."

Moving into Monday, the North Island will see patchy rain or drizzle developing in the west, especially from Waikato southwards. It will be mainly fine in the east.

In the South Island, rain will become persistent and heavier in the west. In the east, scattered rain will develop in Otago and Southland with cloud increasing further north.

Weather at a glance

Saturday:

Auckland - 22, sunny

Wellington - 21, partly cloudy

Tauranga - 25, sunny

Whangarei - 24, sunny

Taupo - 24, sunny

Christchurch - 23, partly cloudy

Dunedin - 20, cloudy

Sunday:

Auckland - 25, cloudy

Wellington - 20, rain

Tauranga - 26, cloudy

Whangarei - 27, cloudy

Taupo - 23, rain

Christchurch - 28, partly cloudy

Dunedin - 23, showers

