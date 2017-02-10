Rotorua school in lockdown

By - Rotorua Daily Post

Western Heights High School has gone into lockdown after reports of someone with a BB gun shooting at students.

A staff member said someone on the outside fence line of the school was shooting a BB gun at students on the field.

He said "a couple" of students were hit, but he could not confirm how many.

A post on the school's Facebook page says:

"The school has gone into lockdown as a precaution because of a disturbance in the neighbourhood. Students are safe. Police are assisting. We ask that parents do not come to the school. We will advise you as soon as lockdown procedures have been lifted."

A police media spokeswoman confirmed police were at the school, but could not provide more details.

Deputy principal Lyn Henshilwood said there was no threat to students and they were taken inside as a precaution.

It was the school's sports day today, she said.

A reporter at the scene said the school gates were closed and two police cars could be seen on the school grounds.

Shona Turnbull was at the school gates. Her son is a year 11 student at the school. She said she got a Facebook message to say the school was in lockdown so went to the school to make sure he was okay.

More to come.