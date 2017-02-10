'Significant' fire near rural homes

By - Hawkes Bay Today

A fourth alarm level has been raised by emergency fire services for a 'significant' vegetation fire on a hill along Anaroa Rd in Raukawa this afternoon.

The fire, covering at least 60ha, had drawn resources from Napier, Hastings and Havelock North.

Fire communications shift manager Dave Meikle said there was a total of 18 appliances, both urban and rural, at the scene fighting the fire.

"It's a significant event as far as resources are concerned," he said.

While there are several houses in the area, local resident Bridget George said the fire seemed to have changed direction since she was first alerted about midday.

"It's gone quite quickly actually; it spread really fast. When I first looked at it was just a small area but now the whole hillside has gone. But I think it's actually moved over the back [of the hill] where I can't see now," she said.

"It's seemed to have changed directions going back inland again away from people's houses."

Located on the corner of Valley Rd and Raukawa Rd Mrs George said her husband, Mark George, and his boss were quick to grab a water pump from a small volunteer fire brigade shed attached to their property.

"They've taken the pump up to the fire, that's all I know. He just took off without saying anything. Him and the boss have gone to help best they can," she said.

With two young daughters Mrs George said the dry weather had "definitely" increased her concern for fires, however today's fire is not quite close enough for the family to be worrying.

"Fire can spread anywhere and take houses out. It's been an unusual season. We're fairly new to the area but they've had at least three pretty close by in the last month. People nearly lost their homes so it's definitely a worry," she said.

Mrs George said there had been at least four locals who had stopped to help emergency fire services battle the blaze.

"They've acted as fast as they could possibly go," she said.

Mrs George said the fire spread at an "amazing rate"; making it hard to believe the area had received rain in the past few days

"You wouldn't even know that we've had rain out here. We've just soaked it in so quickly," she said.

An eye witness earlier said the fire appeared to be "moving rapidly" and sighted three choppers in the area.