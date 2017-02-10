Girl hit by truck transferred to Starship

By Alecia Rousseau - Manawatu Guardian

A young girl hit by a truck in Palmerston North yesterday morning has been transferred to Starship Hospital.

Midcentral District Health Board spokesman Dennis Geddis said the child had been moved yesterday afternoon.

A spokeswoman from the Auckland District Health Board said the 6-year-old remained in a serious but stable condition. She said there was no other information available at this time.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Park Road just after 10am yesterday morning.

The road is busy thoroughfare for those going to work and several schools in the area, with a swimming sports day also being held at the nearby Lido pool.

Several people saw the incident and one witness described seeing the young girl go "underneath" the truck.

Police stayed at the scene for some time speaking with the driver of the small truck involved.

The serious crash unit also attended.