Cat rescue on Auckland motorway brings morning commute to standstill

Rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill on one of Auckland's busiest motorways as police tried to rescue a cat.

A section of the Southern Motorway was crawling through Greenlane after a cat ran amok across citybound lanes.

The New Zealand Transport Agency warned the feline rescue had caused major delays in the area.


Motorists were advised to allow extra time if heading towards the city.

It was not known if the cat was caught.

- NZ Herald

