Cat rescue on Auckland motorway brings morning commute to standstill

Rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill on one of Auckland's busiest motorways as police tried to rescue a cat.

A section of the Southern Motorway was crawling through Greenlane after a cat ran amok across citybound lanes.

The New Zealand Transport Agency warned the feline rescue had caused major delays in the area.

Southern Mwy: #AllowExtraTime citybound through Greenlane area after Police efforts to rescue cat from motorway. Expect some #delays ^TP pic.twitter.com/YMbEGmQZlO — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 9, 2017

Motorists were advised to allow extra time if heading towards the city.

It was not known if the cat was caught.

- NZ Herald