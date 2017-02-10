Two crashes on North Island state highways blocking traffic

A large amount of offal has spilled onto State Highway 2 at Kotemaori, west of Wairoa, after a truck and trailer carrying the waste tipped over, blocking the road.

It's one of two crashes blocking North Island state highways this morning.

The road will be closed for about three hours so that heavy lifting equipment can be brought in to remove the truck, police said.

No detours are available, but emergency services will try to direct traffic through the road where possible.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area and be patient.

No one was injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, another crash is blocking State Highway 1 in Huntly.

A car and van collided outside Countdown about 7.30am, a police spokeswoman said.

Both drivers were out of their vehicles when emergency services arrived and had reportedly sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The vehicles will require towing so they are still in the middle of the road, the police spokeswoman said.

NZTA advised motorists to follow directions from emergency services.

- NZ Herald