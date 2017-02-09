Large fire causes delays near Highbrook offramp on Southern Motorway

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A large fire was causing delays near the Highbrook offramp, on the Southern Motorway, this evening.

NZ Transport Agency warned motorists to be careful in the area, where large plumes of smoke were spreading across both sides of the motorway.

The Fire Service was called to the site just before 6.30pm.

Northern fire communications shift manager, Colin Underdown, said two trucks were initially required at the scrub fire.

However, another two trucks were needed.

He said they initially received reports of smoke seen in the area, before getting dozens of reports of a grass fire.

At 6:45pm, NZTA said the fire had been put out and visibility was back to normal.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, Underdown said.

- NZ Herald