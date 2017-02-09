6:57pm Thu 9 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Large fire causes delays near Highbrook offramp on Southern Motorway

A large fire was causing delays near the Highbrook offramp, on the Southern Motorway, this evening.

NZ Transport Agency warned motorists to be careful in the area, where large plumes of smoke were spreading across both sides of the motorway.

The Fire Service was called to the site just before 6.30pm.

Northern fire communications shift manager, Colin Underdown, said two trucks were initially required at the scrub fire.

However, another two trucks were needed.

He said they initially received reports of smoke seen in the area, before getting dozens of reports of a grass fire.

At 6:45pm, NZTA said the fire had been put out and visibility was back to normal.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, Underdown said.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 09 Feb 2017 19:43:14 Processing Time: 41ms