One dead after explosion at Port Otago near cruise ship Emerald Princess - report

An explosion has been heard around Otago Harbour this afternoon (pictured, the cruise ship Nautica at Port Otago in 2008). Photo / ODT

A person has been killed on board the cruise ship Emerald Princess at Port Chalmers wharf after a gas cylinder exploded, it has been reported.

Several people were injured in the 5pm explosion and Radio New Zealand is reporting one person has been killed.

Preliminary reports that nobody was injured were incorrect although it was unclear how many people had been hurt, Port Otago chief executive Geoff Plunket said.

"There was a loud explosion on board and a gas cylinder appears to have exploded. It is a very serious incident on board the vessel,"

The explosion was at the stern of the ship.

He had no further details.

Emergency services responded to the explosion just after 5.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said police were at the scene but were still ascertaining the extent of the incident.

The noise of the explosion garnered attention on social media with people reporting hearing the explosion from as far afield as Sawyers Bay.

"Sounded like a container fell,'' one commenter said.

- Otago Daily Times

- NZ Herald

