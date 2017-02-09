Car on fire blocking traffic on Auckland's Northern Motorway

A car fire is causing chaos on Auckland's Northern Motorway this afternoon.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

State Highway 1 and 16 links were closed southbound, at Fanshawe Street, for some time.

The road was re-opened about 4.45pm.

However, the NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to find alternative routes or to expect long delays.

"Major delays travelling south over Auckland [Harbour[ Bridge,'' NZTA said on its Twitter page.

SH1 & SH16 links are CLOSED S-BND at Fanshawe St due to a car #fire. Emergency services are on scene. Expect major delays. ^WS pic.twitter.com/WrbBORsnay — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 9, 2017

There is also a crash, city-bound, on the Harbour Bridge.

It is blocking the left lane of the clip-on.

The delays may add to the already-expected traffic by those travelling in and around the city to attend the Auckland Lantern Festival, which kicks off tonight at the Auckland Domain at 7.30pm.

People attending the event are being encouraged by organisers to travel by bike, as two valet bike parks next to the festival are being set up.

Auckland Transport said evening stop closures and diversions were being put in place until the last day of the festival, on Sunday.

Traffic delays possible in Grafton/CBD area each evening 9-12 Feb with Lantern Festival on at Auckland Domain. #AllowExtraTime ^TP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 9, 2017

- Newstalk ZB