Under The Bridge: Part 3 - A sense of hope

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

At the edge of the city and the margins of society, a school and its students are fighting back.

Papakura High School has a falling roll, and as far as results go, it's among the worst schools in the country.

The buildings are under-maintained and morale is low. Staff and students fear closure. Its community faces huge challenges: homelessness, low incomes, limited education and a high crime rate.​

Many families with money send their children to "better" schools on the other side of the railway tracks.

But there is hope.

Some of the students are stars, dedicated to building a future for themselves and inspiring others.

A charismatic new headmaster has big plans for turning things around.

Watch Part 3 of the three-part series above.

Part 1: click here

Part 2: click here

- NZ Herald