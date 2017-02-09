Convicted killer Bronson Kelekolio admits to going on prison rampage

A convicted killer has today admitted going on a prison rampage.

Bronson Kelekolio is serving a life sentence for the December 2012 murder of 22-year-old Ashburton woman Sina Nerisa Solomona.

He was 15 when he stabbed Solomona 14 times in a frenzied attack before slitting her throat with a second knife and sexually violating her.

In July 2014, he was sentenced at the High Court in Christchurch to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 14 years and six months after pleading guilty to her murder.

He was back in court today, after being charged with a prison disturbance on December 13 last year.

Now 20, Kelekolio along with co-accused Jesse Lee Fraser, had been in the Rawhiti unit at Christchurch Men's Prison when they refused to go into their cells at a scheduled mid-morning lock-up, Christchurch District Court was told.

After Corrections staff locked down the area, the pair - especially 21-year old Fraser who is serving a sentence after an aggravated robbery - yelled obscenities and displayed aggressive behaviour towards them.

The offenders used fire hoses to spray water around before removing the hoses' brass nozzles and throwing them at the unit guardroom and cell observation windows.

They then smashed up a table tennis table and armed themselves with its metal legs.

They refused to listen to Corrections negotiators and the disturbance only ended when they were pepper-sprayed, contained, and taken off to another cell block.

No staff were injured in the rampage, but it caused $6000 worth of damage.

A 15cm metal shank was later found in one of the cells.

Neither Kelekolio or Fraser were represented when their cases were called today.

Judge Sharon McAuslan suggested that they both get lawyers before being sentenced on March 9.

