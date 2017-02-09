Northland school in lockdown after window washer knife fight

By - Northern Advocate

Breaking

A Northland school is in lockdown after a man fled through the grounds following what is thought to have been a knife fight between window washers at a nearby intersection.

Whau Valley Primary School, in Whangarei, went into lockdown about 12.45pm after a man was seen running with a knife through the grounds.

A reporter at the scene said police officers were talking to people at a nearby house and others officers were searching the area for the person seen with a knife.

As at 12.15 the school remained in lockdown.

