Canterbury businessman charged with paying underage girls for sex

A Canterbury businessman has appeared in court today charged with paying underage girls for sex.

John Michael Condon, 61, first appeared at Christchurch District Court last month on three sexual assault charges.

He denied the charges, was granted interim name suppression, and remanded in custody until today.

Name suppression has now lapsed for Condon, listed as a company director from Lansdowne in the Selwyn district.

Ten new charges, all alleged to have occurred between January 1, 2006 and July 1, 2007, were also laid by police today.

They include three charges, relating to three girls aged 13 and 14, of encouraging them to "provide commercial sexual services" to him.

Condon also faces charges of indecent assault and committing an indecent act on girls aged 13 and 14, and one charge of raping a girl aged between 14 and 15.

Two earlier charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty, allege that he sexually violated a 4-year old girl between January 1, 2012 and January 7, 2012; and that on October 19, 2014, he tried to indecently assault a 3-year old girl.

Defence counsel Margaret Sewell asked for Condon to be remanded in custody for an electronic monitoring bail application hearing.

Judge Sharon McAuslan remanded him in custody to appear in court via audio visual link on March 9.

- NZ Herald